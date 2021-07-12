Nomura Holdings Inc. Makes New $6.01 Million Investment in Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX)

Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 54,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,011,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CDLX. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 130.1% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Cardlytics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new position in shares of Cardlytics during the first quarter valued at $205,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardlytics in the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Benedetti & Gucer Inc. acquired a new stake in Cardlytics in the first quarter valued at $223,000. 92.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CDLX opened at $123.45 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $110.06. Cardlytics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.89 and a 1-year high of $161.47. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.87 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a current ratio of 7.63, a quick ratio of 7.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.22. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 20.85% and a negative net margin of 34.32%. The business had revenue of $53.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.26) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Cardlytics, Inc. will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Scott D. Grimes sold 5,297 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.13, for a total value of $540,982.61. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 249,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,432,923.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott D. Grimes sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.66, for a total value of $179,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 46,832 shares of company stock worth $5,063,164. 4.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on CDLX. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Cardlytics in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cardlytics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Cardlytics from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Cardlytics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Cardlytics from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.17.

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform within financial institutions digital channels that include online, mobile, email, and various real-time notifications in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

