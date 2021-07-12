Nomura Holdings Inc. Makes New $6.46 Million Investment in TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:TZPSU)

Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:TZPSU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 650,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,456,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TZPSU. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in shares of TZP Strategies Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $100,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in TZP Strategies Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $199,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in TZP Strategies Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in TZP Strategies Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $343,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in shares of TZP Strategies Acquisition during the first quarter worth $355,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS TZPSU opened at $9.97 on Monday. TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.77 and a fifty-two week high of $10.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.96.

TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

