Nomura Holdings Inc. Purchases 5,515 Shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 117,874 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,515 shares during the quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $4,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 4.0% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Trip.com Group by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its holdings in Trip.com Group by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 13,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Trip.com Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Trip.com Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 50,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Trip.com Group alerts:

Shares of TCOM stock opened at $32.18 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Trip.com Group Limited has a 12-month low of $25.86 and a 12-month high of $45.19.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.35. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 22.52% and a negative return on equity of 0.62%. The company had revenue of $628.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.98 million. On average, analysts predict that Trip.com Group Limited will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 27th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Trip.com Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.07.

Trip.com Group Company Profile

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. It acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, including flight delay insurance, air accident insurance, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.