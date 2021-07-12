Nomura Holdings Inc. Raises Stake in CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP)

Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its stake in CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 400,001 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,835 shares during the quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in CalAmp were worth $4,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of CalAmp by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,855 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of CalAmp by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 107,744 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,996 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of CalAmp by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,313 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,142 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of CalAmp by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 43,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 4,460 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of CalAmp during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

Get CalAmp alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price (up previously from $15.00) on shares of CalAmp in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Roth Capital decreased their target price on CalAmp from $19.00 to $18.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on CalAmp from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CalAmp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.58.

CAMP opened at $12.28 on Monday. CalAmp Corp. has a one year low of $7.01 and a one year high of $14.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.31.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. CalAmp had a positive return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 13.16%. The business had revenue of $80.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that CalAmp Corp. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

CalAmp Profile

CalAmp Corp. provides in telematics systems, and software and subscription services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, Asia and Pacific Rim, and internationally. The company offers telematics products, including asset tracking units, mobile telematics devices, fixed and mobile wireless gateways, and routers; and advanced telematics products for the broader connected vehicle and Internet of Things market, which enable customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring, and reporting business-critical information and desired intelligence from remote and mobile assets.

Featured Article: 52 Week Highs and Lows



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP).

Receive News & Ratings for CalAmp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CalAmp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.