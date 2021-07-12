Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $14.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Noodles & Company is a fast casual restaurant which offers lunch and dinner. It serves noodles, pastas, salads, soups, sandwiches, cheese, meatballs and beverages. The company operates in the United States. Noodles & Company is based in Broomfield, Colorado. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Sidoti started coverage on Noodles & Company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Noodles & Company from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Noodles & Company from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.00.

NASDAQ:NDLS opened at $12.35 on Friday. Noodles & Company has a 52 week low of $5.44 and a 52 week high of $13.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $561.52 million, a P/E ratio of -28.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.28.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Noodles & Company had a negative net margin of 4.82% and a negative return on equity of 32.43%. The business had revenue of $109.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.40 million. Equities analysts expect that Noodles & Company will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Kathryn Rae Lockhart sold 3,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $47,775.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $448,786. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 7,114 shares of company stock worth $90,452 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Noodles & Company by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,310,350 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $23,911,000 after purchasing an additional 61,094 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Noodles & Company by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,584,278 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $16,397,000 after purchasing an additional 107,130 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Noodles & Company during the 1st quarter worth about $10,726,000. Prospector Partners LLC increased its holdings in Noodles & Company by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 834,033 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,589,000 after purchasing an additional 127,850 shares during the period. Finally, Plaisance Capital LLC increased its holdings in Noodles & Company by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Plaisance Capital LLC now owns 649,537 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,131,000 after purchasing an additional 22,944 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

Noodles & Company Company Profile

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast-casual restaurants. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of December 29, 2020, the company operated 378 company-owned and 76 franchised restaurants in 29 states, and the District of Columbia. Noodles & Company was founded in 1995 and is based in Broomfield, Colorado.

