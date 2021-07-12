Nord/LB Analysts Give Basf (ETR:BAS) a €73.00 Price Target

Basf (ETR:BAS) has been given a €73.00 ($85.88) target price by research analysts at Nord/LB in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Nord/LB’s price target points to a potential upside of 7.34% from the stock’s current price.

BAS has been the subject of several other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €108.00 ($127.06) price objective on Basf and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €73.00 ($85.88) price objective on Basf and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Warburg Research set a €85.00 ($100.00) price target on Basf in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank set a €74.00 ($87.06) price target on Basf and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €79.00 ($92.94) price target on Basf in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €78.60 ($92.47).

Shares of Basf stock traded up €2.27 ($2.67) on Monday, hitting €68.01 ($80.01). The company had a trading volume of 3,940,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,920,000. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.47 billion and a PE ratio of -275.34. Basf has a 1 year low of €45.92 ($54.02) and a 1 year high of €72.88 ($85.74). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €67.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.00, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

