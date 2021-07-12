Nordea Investment Management AB Buys 24,736 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 50.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,088 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,736 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $12,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 131.3% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 76.2% in the 1st quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 185 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 55.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UPS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $223.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Berenberg Bank set a $150.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Wolfe Research raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $203.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.92.

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $213.92 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $210.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.22 billion, a PE ratio of 35.71, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.06. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.04 and a 1 year high of $219.59.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 193.06%. The firm had revenue of $22.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.57%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

