Nordea Investment Management AB Has $15.46 Million Stock Holdings in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

Nordea Investment Management AB cut its stake in shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 329,749 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 8,350 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.28% of NeoGenomics worth $15,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in NeoGenomics by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,156 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in NeoGenomics by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 27,313 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in NeoGenomics by 61.9% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 3,555 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in NeoGenomics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in NeoGenomics by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 245,594 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the period. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Bruce K. Crowther sold 20,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.46, for a total transaction of $859,631.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 59,564 shares in the company, valued at $2,469,523.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider George Cardoza sold 169,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total value of $6,835,199.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 207,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,396,232.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 320,568 shares of company stock valued at $12,828,875 in the last quarter. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NEO shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NeoGenomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on NeoGenomics in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.95.

Shares of NeoGenomics stock opened at $45.23 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -565.38 and a beta of 0.68. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.05 and a 12 month high of $61.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 13.91 and a quick ratio of 13.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.20.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.05). NeoGenomics had a negative net margin of 2.42% and a positive return on equity of 0.83%. The firm had revenue of $115.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers It provides cytogenetics testing services to study normal and abnormal chromosomes and their relationship to diseases; fluorescence in-situ hybridization testing services that focus on detecting and locating the presence or absence of specific DNA sequences and genes on chromosomes; flow cytometry testing services to measure the characteristics of cell populations; and immunohistochemistry and digital imaging testing services to localize cellular proteins in tissue section, as well as to allow clients to visualize scanned slides, and perform quantitative analysis for various stains.

