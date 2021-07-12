Nordea Investment Management AB Purchases 14,065 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 19.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 87,119 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,065 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $10,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,158,875 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,031,505,000 after acquiring an additional 463,813 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,012,719,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 1.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,059,885 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,257,145,000 after acquiring an additional 173,374 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 8,705,481 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,173,934,000 after purchasing an additional 635,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 14.1% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 8,442,204 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,056,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,364 shares in the last quarter. 38.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.33, for a total transaction of $1,443,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 180,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,997,008.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 15,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.59, for a total value of $2,325,072.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,281,101.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 139,047 shares of company stock worth $19,429,106. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $146.01 on Monday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.43 and a 52 week high of $148.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.19. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 3.95%. The firm had revenue of $19.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 77.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HSBC raised their price objective on T-Mobile US from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $133.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on T-Mobile US from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.52.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

