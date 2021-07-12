Nordea Investment Management AB Raises Stock Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 13.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,631 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,229 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $11,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 201.8% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CRWD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $259.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $256.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. CrowdStrike has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.88.

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 3,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.35, for a total value of $759,045.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 11,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.01, for a total value of $2,519,069.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 192,665 shares of company stock worth $43,807,199 over the last 90 days. 8.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $264.44 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $224.36. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.37 and a 52 week high of $269.68.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $302.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.77 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 15.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

