Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Sold by Hemenway Trust Co LLC

Hemenway Trust Co LLC cut its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 11.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,585 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 206 shares during the period. Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 1,546.9% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 18,198 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,887,000 after acquiring an additional 17,093 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 36.2% during the first quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 7,498 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares in the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the first quarter worth $58,599,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 6.1% during the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,011 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 15.9% during the first quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 24,633 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $6,614,000 after purchasing an additional 3,375 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NSC traded down $2.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $261.46. 16,789 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,190,702. Norfolk Southern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $169.15 and a fifty-two week high of $295.14. The stock has a market cap of $65.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $275.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.11. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were given a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 42.81%.

NSC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $234.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $315.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Argus upped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $272.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Norfolk Southern in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Norfolk Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.41.

In related news, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.30, for a total value of $1,066,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 45,632 shares in the company, valued at $13,155,705.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

