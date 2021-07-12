Northern Trust Corp Has $13.89 Million Position in Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD)

Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) by 87.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 306,231 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 142,528 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Accolade were worth $13,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ACCD. First Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Accolade in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Accolade in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Accolade in the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Accolade in the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Accolade in the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. 71.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACCD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Accolade from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Accolade in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Accolade from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Accolade from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Accolade from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.69.

Shares of ACCD stock opened at $53.96 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.01. Accolade, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.50 and a twelve month high of $65.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.74.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $59.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.78 million. Accolade had a negative return on equity of 19.93% and a negative net margin of 44.02%. The company’s revenue was up 65.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.86) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Accolade, Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

