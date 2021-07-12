Northern Trust Corp Has $14.26 Million Stake in Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its holdings in Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) by 18.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 504,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 115,114 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Heritage Financial were worth $14,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial by 91.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 4,831 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial by 30.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 64,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,809,000 after acquiring an additional 15,081 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial by 175.9% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 8,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 537,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,577,000 after acquiring an additional 7,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,286,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,283,000 after acquiring an additional 14,012 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Heritage Financial alerts:

In other news, Director John A. Clees sold 3,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total value of $93,284.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,295,065.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Cindy M. Huntley sold 1,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.63, for a total value of $32,867.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $571,512.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,071 shares of company stock valued at $289,535. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heritage Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

NASDAQ:HFWA opened at $23.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $859.95 million, a P/E ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 0.79. Heritage Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $17.36 and a 52-week high of $30.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.18.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $60.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.67 million. Heritage Financial had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 23.75%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Heritage Financial Co. will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 62.02%.

Heritage Financial Profile

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HFWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA).

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.