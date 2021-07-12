Northern Trust Corp Increases Position in iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) by 13.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 751,773 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 89,636 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.54% of iHeartMedia worth $13,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 2,139.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of iHeartMedia in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 12,394.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 8,428 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of iHeartMedia in the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IHRT stock opened at $26.08 on Monday. iHeartMedia, Inc. has a one year low of $6.45 and a one year high of $28.24. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of -8.15 and a beta of 2.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.10.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.89). The firm had revenue of $706.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $689.00 million. Sell-side analysts predict that iHeartMedia, Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

IHRT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of iHeartMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of iHeartMedia from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of iHeartMedia from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of iHeartMedia from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of iHeartMedia from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

In other news, CFO Michael B. Mcguinness sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.45, for a total value of $449,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $418,243.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio & Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,500 radio station affiliates.

