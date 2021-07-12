Northern Trust Corp Lowers Stock Position in Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its holdings in Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 500,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,719 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.71% of Arcus Biosciences worth $14,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Arcus Biosciences by 2.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Arcus Biosciences by 1.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 96,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Arcus Biosciences by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arcus Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Arcus Biosciences by 38.3% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 10,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 2,960 shares during the last quarter. 56.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arcus Biosciences alerts:

In other news, Director Yasunori Kaneko purchased 4,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.37 per share, for a total transaction of $129,652.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,717 shares in the company, valued at $210,712.29. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Carolyn C. Tang sold 1,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total transaction of $31,625.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RCUS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arcus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Arcus Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.33.

NYSE:RCUS opened at $29.07 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.38 and a beta of 1.16. Arcus Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.69 and a 1-year high of $42.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.61.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $9.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.80 million. Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 31.34% and a negative net margin of 196.76%. On average, analysts predict that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arcus Biosciences Company Profile

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. Its product pipeline includes, Etrumadenant, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for monotherapy.

Further Reading: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Arcus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.