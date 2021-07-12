Northern Trust Corp Sells 279,674 Shares of Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT) by 26.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 769,972 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 279,674 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.73% of Glatfelter worth $13,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Glatfelter by 89.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 100,294 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 47,332 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Glatfelter during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,149,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Glatfelter by 68.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 536,670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,205,000 after purchasing an additional 218,604 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Glatfelter during the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Glatfelter during the 1st quarter valued at about $827,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Glatfelter from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of Glatfelter stock opened at $14.28 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.42. Glatfelter Co. has a 52-week low of $12.91 and a 52-week high of $19.48. The firm has a market cap of $634.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.56 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Glatfelter had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 2.45%. The business had revenue of $225.67 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a positive change from Glatfelter’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%.

Glatfelter Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered materials worldwide. It operated through two segments, Composite Fibers and Airlaid Materials. The company's Composite Fibers segment offers food and beverage filtration materials for single-serve coffee and tea products; wallcover base materials for wallpaper manufacturers; metallized products that are used in labels, packaging liners, gift wrap, and other consumer product applications; composite laminate, consisting of decorative laminates for use in furniture, household and commercial flooring, and other applications; and specialty engineered products, which are used in electrical energy storage, homecare, hygiene, and other engineered fiber-based applications.

