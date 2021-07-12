Northern Trust Corp Sells 48,659 Shares of Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its position in shares of Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) by 18.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 210,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 48,659 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Preferred Bank were worth $13,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 8.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 237,135 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,100,000 after buying an additional 17,549 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 68.4% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 72.3% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 14,494 shares of the bank’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 6,083 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 2.2% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 19,571 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,246,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Preferred Bank in the first quarter worth about $205,000. 75.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Preferred Bank stock opened at $61.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.04. Preferred Bank has a fifty-two week low of $30.65 and a fifty-two week high of $69.44. The company has a market cap of $930.84 million, a PE ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 1.51.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.06. Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 34.42%. The firm had revenue of $46.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.01 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Preferred Bank will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.69%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PFBC shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Preferred Bank from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “above average” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Preferred Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Raymond James raised Preferred Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Preferred Bank from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.

About Preferred Bank

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

