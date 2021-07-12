Northern Trust Corp Sells 49,438 Shares of Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 662,319 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 49,438 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons were worth $13,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons during the 4th quarter valued at $229,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,395 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 5,467 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,087 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 3,817 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 410.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,775 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 17,513 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 25,331 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 2,651 shares during the period. 90.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:OEC opened at $18.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.49 and a beta of 1.81. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. has a one year low of $9.88 and a one year high of $22.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.89.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. Orion Engineered Carbons had a return on equity of 38.83% and a net margin of 2.04%. The business had revenue of $360.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. Orion Engineered Carbons’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on OEC shares. Barclays increased their price target on Orion Engineered Carbons from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orion Engineered Carbons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Orion Engineered Carbons from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.40.

About Orion Engineered Carbons

Orion Engineered Carbons SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, China, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and various conductive carbon black grades for polymers, coatings, and battery electrodes.

