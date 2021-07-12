NovoCure Limited (NYSE:NVCR) Director Sells $204,550.00 in Stock

NovoCure Limited (NYSE:NVCR) Director Gabriel Leung sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.55, for a total value of $204,550.00.

Gabriel Leung also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 6th, Gabriel Leung sold 1,000 shares of NovoCure stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.54, for a total value of $183,540.00.

Shares of NovoCure stock traded down $3.02 on Monday, reaching $191.53. 407,461 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 884,682. NovoCure Limited has a 1-year low of $55.40 and a 1-year high of $232.76.

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and Optune Lua, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

