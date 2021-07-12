Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NVZMY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Novozymes A/S from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Novozymes A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Novozymes A/S stock opened at $75.68 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $73.95. The company has a market cap of $17.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.72, a PEG ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Novozymes A/S has a 12-month low of $54.55 and a 12-month high of $76.24.

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $612.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $567.65 million. Novozymes A/S had a net margin of 20.72% and a return on equity of 26.92%. Equities analysts forecast that Novozymes A/S will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

Novozymes A/S produces and sells industrial enzymes and microorganisms in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers agriculture solutions, including crop production, and animal health and nutrition solutions; liquefaction, saccharifaction, fermentation, cellulosic hydrolysis, and process enhancement solutions for bioenergy; baking, beverages, dairy, starch, and protein ingredients for the food and beverage industry; and laundry, dishwashing, and professional cleaning solutions for the household care industry.

