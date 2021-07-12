NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Analysts forecast that NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) will report earnings of $0.33 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for NuStar Energy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.19 and the highest is $0.50. NuStar Energy reported earnings per share of $0.06 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 450%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that NuStar Energy will report full-year earnings of $1.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $1.89. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $2.09. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow NuStar Energy.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $361.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.71 million. NuStar Energy had a negative net margin of 0.63% and a positive return on equity of 31.00%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of NuStar Energy from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of NuStar Energy in a report on Monday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.38.

Shares of NYSE:NS opened at $17.98 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -13.83 and a beta of 2.61. NuStar Energy has a fifty-two week low of $9.47 and a fifty-two week high of $20.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.78.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.90%. NuStar Energy’s payout ratio is 280.70%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NS. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 10,218.7% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 7,811,848 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $133,505,000 after acquiring an additional 7,736,142 shares during the period. Blackstone Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 5,334,749 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $91,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698,844 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 200.6% in the 4th quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,231,058 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488,824 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 13,265,805 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $226,713,000 after acquiring an additional 817,689 shares during the period. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 87.4% in the 1st quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 734,997 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $12,561,000 after acquiring an additional 342,689 shares during the period. 58.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NuStar Energy

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products in the United States and internationally. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing.

