Nuveen Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,692,049 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 67,359 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $202,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROST. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in Ross Stores during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in Ross Stores by 23,100.0% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 232 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ross Stores during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ross Stores during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ross Stores during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ROST shares. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Ross Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ross Stores from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Ross Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded Ross Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ross Stores presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.43.

In other news, Director George Orban sold 3,250 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.69, for a total transaction of $411,742.50. Also, insider Michael Balmuth sold 49,377 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $6,222,983.31. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,193,744.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 55,940 shares of company stock worth $7,055,489. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ROST opened at $124.77 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $123.91. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.65 and a 52 week high of $134.21. The company has a market cap of $44.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.02, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 32.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 145.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 7th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.44%.

Ross Stores declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

Read More: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST).

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.