Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $156.74 Million Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,625 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 5,928 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.58% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $156,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MTD. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 22 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 63.2% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 31 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MTD opened at $1,435.41 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,319.11. The company has a market cap of $33.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.68, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.02. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1 year low of $811.97 and a 1 year high of $1,437.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.70, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.61 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $804.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.89 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 195.99% and a net margin of 20.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.00 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 31.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider La Guerroniere Marc De sold 5,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,300.00, for a total transaction of $7,780,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,245,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Oliver A. Filliol sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,246.96, for a total value of $6,234,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,342,215.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,235 shares of company stock valued at $18,125,175. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

