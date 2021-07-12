Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $160.10 Million Stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 63.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 872,559 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,529,791 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $160,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 119.1% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 715,878 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $130,798,000 after purchasing an additional 389,184 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 1.8% in the first quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 51,724 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $9,490,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 6.2% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 21,967 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,031,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $1,063,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 83.9% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 25,804 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,735,000 after buying an additional 11,769 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWKS stock opened at $189.57 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.30 billion, a PE ratio of 24.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.07. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $126.53 and a one year high of $204.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $173.86.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 27.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.39%.

A number of research firms recently commented on SWKS. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Raymond James upped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, KGI Securities began coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Skyworks Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.52.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

