Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $191.85 Million Position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 149.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 499,488 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 299,157 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 1.02% of The Cooper Companies worth $191,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in The Cooper Companies by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,949,277 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,434,851,000 after purchasing an additional 51,134 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in The Cooper Companies by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,347,080 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $901,490,000 after purchasing an additional 11,653 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in The Cooper Companies by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,155,648 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $783,196,000 after purchasing an additional 9,390 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in The Cooper Companies by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 908,415 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $348,914,000 after purchasing an additional 116,909 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in The Cooper Companies by 103.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 883,428 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $339,316,000 after purchasing an additional 449,227 shares during the period. 96.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.54, for a total transaction of $1,824,930.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.55, for a total value of $848,210.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $640,398.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,343 shares of company stock valued at $3,724,843. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

The Cooper Companies stock opened at $411.23 on Monday. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $277.83 and a 52 week high of $415.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $392.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $20.25 billion, a PE ratio of 8.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.83.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.29. The Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 88.54%. The business had revenue of $719.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 13.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on The Cooper Companies from $429.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on The Cooper Companies from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on The Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of The Cooper Companies in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on The Cooper Companies from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $392.79.

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

