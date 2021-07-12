Nuveen Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 33.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,392,918 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,110,022 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.60% of Corteva worth $204,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CTVA. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Corteva during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 803.0% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. 79.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on CTVA shares. Bank of America cut Corteva from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Loop Capital upgraded Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Corteva from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Corteva has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.21.

NYSE:CTVA opened at $43.45 on Monday. Corteva, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.83 and a 12 month high of $49.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $32.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.82.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 6.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.67%.

In other news, SVP Samuel R. Eathington bought 3,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.57 per share, with a total value of $149,925.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rajan Gajaria bought 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.67 per share, for a total transaction of $129,142.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

