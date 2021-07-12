Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 38,121 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,397,819 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 38,121 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $151,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FIL Ltd raised its position in Copart by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 442,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,364,000 after buying an additional 82,440 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Copart by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Copart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Copart by 58.2% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Copart by 128.8% during the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Copart alerts:

Separately, Truist Securities boosted their price target on Copart from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Copart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.33.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Liaw sold 15,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.29, for a total value of $2,155,290.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.18, for a total value of $39,954,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 363,293 shares of company stock worth $48,532,249 over the last three months. 12.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CPRT stock opened at $138.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 3.54. The firm has a market cap of $32.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.34 and a beta of 1.03. Copart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.85 and a 1-year high of $139.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.54.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $733.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.52 million. Copart had a return on equity of 28.29% and a net margin of 34.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Copart Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Read More: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.