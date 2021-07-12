Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 53,296 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 10.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 436,368 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 53,296 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $182,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSCI. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MSCI during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSCI during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of MSCI during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of MSCI during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSCI during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

Get MSCI alerts:

In other news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.11, for a total value of $1,210,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 259,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,568,451.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $560.23 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.18 billion, a PE ratio of 72.29 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $491.65. MSCI Inc. has a 1-year low of $336.03 and a 1-year high of $560.39.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $478.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.34 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 173.63% and a net margin of 37.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. MSCI’s payout ratio is 39.85%.

MSCI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on MSCI in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on MSCI from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on MSCI from $448.00 to $473.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on MSCI from $533.00 to $543.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $511.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. MSCI has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $515.00.

About MSCI

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through Index, Analytics, and All Other segments. The Index segment primarily provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Featured Article: What is a stock buyback?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI).

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.