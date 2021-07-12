Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC) Declares Dividend of $0.04

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC) announced a dividend on Saturday, July 3rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Monday, August 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th.

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio stock opened at $17.25 on Monday. Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 1 year low of $15.54 and a 1 year high of $19.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.75.

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Company Profile

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests in the securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

