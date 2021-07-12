Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC) Declares Dividend of $0.04

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC) announced a dividend on Saturday, July 3rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Monday, August 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th.
Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio stock opened at $17.25 on Monday. Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 1 year low of $15.54 and a 1 year high of $19.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.75.
Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Company Profile
