Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund (NMT) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 14th

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMT) announced a monthly dividend on Saturday, July 3rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.046 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th.

Shares of Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $15.49 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.00. Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $13.60 and a 12 month high of $15.56.

About Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Massachusetts, United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments which are exempt from regular federal and Massachusetts income taxes.

