Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund (NMT) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 14th

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMT) announced a monthly dividend on Saturday, July 3rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.046 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th.
Shares of Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $15.49 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.00. Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $13.60 and a 12 month high of $15.56.
About Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund
