Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (JPC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on August 2nd

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JPC) announced a monthly dividend on Saturday, July 3rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.053 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th.

JPC stock opened at $10.03 on Monday. Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $8.02 and a 52-week high of $10.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.84.

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

