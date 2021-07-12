Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB) Plans $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB) declared a monthly dividend on Saturday, July 3rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1085 per share on Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th.
Shares of NYSE:NBB opened at $23.54 on Monday. Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $21.30 and a fifty-two week high of $24.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.93.
About Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund
