NV5 Global, Inc. (NYSE:NVEE) CEO Dickerson Wright Sells 3,733 Shares

NV5 Global, Inc. (NYSE:NVEE) CEO Dickerson Wright sold 3,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $347,169.00.

Dickerson Wright also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 8th, Dickerson Wright sold 2,421 shares of NV5 Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.03, for a total transaction of $225,225.63.

On Thursday, June 24th, Dickerson Wright sold 33,816 shares of NV5 Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.04, for a total transaction of $3,146,240.64.

Shares of NV5 Global stock traded up $1.01 on Monday, hitting $95.70. The company had a trading volume of 36,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,217. NV5 Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.78 and a 52 week high of $109.39.

NV5 Global, Inc provides professional and technical engineering and consulting services to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

