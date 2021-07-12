OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) Stock Rating Lowered by Barclays

Barclays downgraded shares of OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on OceanaGold from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. National Bankshares raised their price objective on OceanaGold from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on OceanaGold to C$3.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$3.77.

Get OceanaGold alerts:

Shares of TSE:OGC opened at C$2.36 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$2.47. OceanaGold has a 12-month low of C$1.58 and a 12-month high of C$4.01. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.66 billion and a PE ratio of -10.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.55.

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$188.57 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that OceanaGold will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About OceanaGold

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and other minerals. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine located in the Nueva Vizcaya and Quirino provinces on the island of Luzon in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and the Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, the United States.

Further Reading: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for OceanaGold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanaGold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.