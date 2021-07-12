OCI (OTCMKTS:OCINF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of OCI (OTCMKTS:OCINF) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of OCI in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of OCI in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised OCI from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of OTCMKTS OCINF opened at $24.81 on Friday. OCI has a one year low of $13.85 and a one year high of $27.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.11.

OCI N.V. produces and distributes natural gas-based products and industrial chemicals to agricultural, transportation, and industrial customers. It operates through Methanol US, Methanol Europe, Nitrogen US, Nitrogen Europe, and Fertiglobe segments. The company offers anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, calcium ammonium nitrate, ammonium sulphate, nitrogen exacote, nitrogen argon, aqueous ammonia, nitric acid, urea solution, bio-methanol, methanol, melamine, and diesel exhaust fluid, as well as and other nitrogen products.

