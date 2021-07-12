Okta, Inc. (NYSE:OKTA) CEO Sells $1,049,168.89 in Stock

Okta, Inc. (NYSE:OKTA) CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 4,697 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.37, for a total value of $1,049,168.89.

Todd Mckinnon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 21st, Todd Mckinnon sold 18,474 shares of Okta stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.56, for a total value of $4,351,735.44.

OKTA traded down $6.30 on Monday, hitting $245.54. 106,185 shares of the company’s stock traded hands.

Okta, Inc provides identity management platform for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

