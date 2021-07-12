Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $34.21 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) will report $34.21 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for OLO’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $34.14 million and the highest is $34.26 million. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that OLO will report full year sales of $141.43 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $141.13 million to $141.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $180.48 million, with estimates ranging from $178.09 million to $183.76 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for OLO.

Get OLO alerts:

OLO (NYSE:OLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $36.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.59 million.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Securities began coverage on OLO in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of OLO in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on OLO in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on OLO in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on OLO in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

Shares of NYSE:OLO traded up $1.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.43. The stock had a trading volume of 14,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,680. OLO has a 1 year low of $22.88 and a 1 year high of $44.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.44.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of OLO during the first quarter worth about $3,299,000. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in OLO in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,122,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in OLO in the 1st quarter valued at $1,103,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of OLO during the 1st quarter worth $263,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of OLO during the first quarter worth $1,344,000. Institutional investors own 47.07% of the company’s stock.

About OLO

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability.

See Also: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OLO (OLO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OLO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OLO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.