Omni Partners LLP Has $153.43 Million Stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Omni Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 500.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,003,383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 836,234 shares during the quarter. Alexion Pharmaceuticals makes up 7.6% of Omni Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Omni Partners LLP owned 0.45% of Alexion Pharmaceuticals worth $153,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ALXN. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,969,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $605,509,000 after acquiring an additional 125,961 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $494,584,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 57.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,804,346 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $438,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024,729 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 74.3% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,697,186 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $421,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,833 shares during the period. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP raised its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 505.1% during the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 2,022,374 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $309,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688,169 shares during the period. 82.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALXN traded up $1.84 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $186.04. 29,696 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,454,465. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.18. The stock has a market cap of $41.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 4.52. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.91 and a 52 week high of $186.52.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 23.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.22 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 12.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer raised shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $156.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.32.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

