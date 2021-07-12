Omni Partners LLP Purchases Shares of 412,535 Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:PSAGU)

Omni Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:PSAGU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 412,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,055,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Condor Capital Management acquired a new stake in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter valued at about $103,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter valued at about $157,000. Beach Point Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter valued at about $246,000. Finally, Cowen Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter valued at about $246,000.

PSAGU stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.99. 5,232 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 121,791. Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II has a 52-week low of $9.71 and a 52-week high of $10.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.97.

Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

