Omni Partners LLP Sells 100,126 Shares of DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU)

Omni Partners LLP reduced its holdings in DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) by 14.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 604,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,126 shares during the quarter. Omni Partners LLP owned 0.19% of DouYu International worth $6,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FIL Ltd increased its stake in DouYu International by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 12,897,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,643,000 after purchasing an additional 3,112,354 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of DouYu International by 8.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,347,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,260,000 after acquiring an additional 348,559 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of DouYu International by 209.4% during the first quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 3,293,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,283,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228,745 shares during the period. SC US Ttgp LTD. acquired a new position in DouYu International in the 4th quarter worth $35,083,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in DouYu International by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,774,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,471,000 after purchasing an additional 638,655 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.03% of the company’s stock.

DOYU has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded DouYu International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DouYu International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, 86 Research upgraded shares of DouYu International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.71.

NASDAQ DOYU traded down $0.45 during trading on Monday, reaching $5.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 259,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,645,744. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.18 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.55. DouYu International Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $5.23 and a 12 month high of $20.54.

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. DouYu International had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 1.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that DouYu International Holdings Limited will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

DouYu International Profile

DouYu International Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming services in China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers.

