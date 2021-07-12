Omni Partners LLP Takes $5.39 Million Position in Seaport Global Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SGAM)

Omni Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Seaport Global Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SGAM) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 548,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,385,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Periscope Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Seaport Global Acquisition by 150.1% in the first quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 750,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,361,000 after buying an additional 450,400 shares during the period. Basso Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Seaport Global Acquisition by 10.0% in the first quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 728,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,147,000 after buying an additional 66,425 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Seaport Global Acquisition by 116.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 508,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,981,000 after buying an additional 273,386 shares during the period. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Seaport Global Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,008,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seaport Global Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $3,297,000. 73.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SGAM stock traded down $0.03 on Monday, hitting $9.96. The company had a trading volume of 7,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,885. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.94. Seaport Global Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.66 and a twelve month high of $10.69.

Seaport Global Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

