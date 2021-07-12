Omni Partners LLP Takes Position in CA Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:CAHCU)

Omni Partners LLP purchased a new position in CA Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:CAHCU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 243,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,413,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CAHCU. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of CA Healthcare Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $85,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CA Healthcare Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CA Healthcare Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CA Healthcare Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of CA Healthcare Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000.

CAHCU stock remained flat at $$10.33 during midday trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,829. CA Healthcare Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.82 and a twelve month high of $10.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.35.

CA Healthcare Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. CA Healthcare Acquisition Corp. was founded in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

