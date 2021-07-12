Omni Partners LLP Trims Stock Holdings in East Resources Acquisition (NASDAQ:ERES)

Omni Partners LLP decreased its holdings in shares of East Resources Acquisition (NASDAQ:ERES) by 34.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 313,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 168,415 shares during the period. Omni Partners LLP’s holdings in East Resources Acquisition were worth $3,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ERES. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in East Resources Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of East Resources Acquisition by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in East Resources Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of East Resources Acquisition by 158.0% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 31,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 18,992 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in East Resources Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $305,000. 44.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get East Resources Acquisition alerts:

ERES traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.78. 12,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,186. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.79. East Resources Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.63 and a 12-month high of $10.73.

East Resources Acquisition Company does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. East Resources Acquisition Company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

Featured Article: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ERES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for East Resources Acquisition (NASDAQ:ERES).

Receive News & Ratings for East Resources Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East Resources Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.