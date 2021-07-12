OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Stake Cut by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its position in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 142,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,460 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in OneMain were worth $7,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in OneMain by 73.4% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in OneMain by 4.9% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its position in OneMain by 8.0% in the first quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 6,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in OneMain by 7.4% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in OneMain by 5.4% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 10,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OMF opened at $60.85 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 2.07. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.25 and a 52-week high of $61.90.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $1.22. The firm had revenue of $825.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $960.56 million. OneMain had a return on equity of 37.69% and a net margin of 23.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 9.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a positive change from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. OneMain’s payout ratio is presently 46.13%.

In related news, insider George G. Hicks sold 1,901,638 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $98,428,782.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 9,200,000 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total value of $476,192,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on OneMain from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on OneMain from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of OneMain in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on OneMain from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.50.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or are unsecured. The company also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

