OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) Shares Gap Down to $41.05

OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $41.05, but opened at $40.12. OneWater Marine shares last traded at $40.54, with a volume of 301 shares trading hands.

ONEW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of OneWater Marine from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of OneWater Marine from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of OneWater Marine from $48.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of OneWater Marine from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OneWater Marine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

The firm has a market cap of $618.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 3.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.15.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $1.12. OneWater Marine had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 26.73%. The firm had revenue of $329.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.54 million. Analysts expect that OneWater Marine Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be paid a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th.

In related news, Director John Troiano sold 165,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.30, for a total value of $8,491,329.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,625. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Keith Style sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.91, for a total transaction of $102,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,425 shares in the company, valued at $1,285,596.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 204,762 shares of company stock valued at $10,554,826. Company insiders own 24.63% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ONEW. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of OneWater Marine by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 505,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,713,000 after buying an additional 188,698 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of OneWater Marine by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 70,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,052,000 after buying an additional 24,157 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of OneWater Marine by 77.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 9,120 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OneWater Marine in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of OneWater Marine by 533.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. 54.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW)

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

