Oppenheimer Begins Coverage on TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX)

Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock.

TMDX has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on TransMedics Group from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised TransMedics Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, April 3rd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on TransMedics Group from $46.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of TransMedics Group in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TMDX opened at $34.51 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.69. The firm has a market cap of $953.30 million, a PE ratio of -32.25 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 10.95, a current ratio of 11.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. TransMedics Group has a 52-week low of $11.51 and a 52-week high of $49.50.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.01). TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 26.18% and a negative net margin of 110.54%. The firm had revenue of $7.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.93 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TransMedics Group will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP John F. Carey sold 1,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.34, for a total value of $47,611.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 702 shares in the company, valued at $19,894.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen Gordon sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,259 shares of company stock valued at $540,842. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in TransMedics Group during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in TransMedics Group during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in TransMedics Group by 4.6% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 22,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in TransMedics Group during the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in TransMedics Group during the first quarter valued at about $55,000. 67.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TransMedics Group Company Profile

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

