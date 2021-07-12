Orange (NYSE:ORAN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Orange (NYSE:ORAN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Orange SA provides telecommunications services. It offers a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, Internet and multimedia, and other value-added services to consumers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators under the Orange brand worldwide. Orange SA, formerly known as France Telecom S.A., is based in Paris, France. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Orange in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup lowered Orange from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Orange in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Orange in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Orange from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Shares of NYSE ORAN opened at $11.29 on Thursday. Orange has a fifty-two week low of $10.15 and a fifty-two week high of $13.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $30.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.28.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th were issued a $0.545 dividend. This is an increase from Orange’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.47%. Orange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.23%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ORAN. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Orange by 142.3% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orange in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Orange by 355.1% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,782 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,951 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Orange by 185.6% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 5,670 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Orange in the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Orange Company Profile

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. It operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

