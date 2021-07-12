ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC) will post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for ORBCOMM’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.03) and the lowest is ($0.07). ORBCOMM posted earnings of ($0.09) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that ORBCOMM will report full year earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.10). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.03) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to $0.06. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow ORBCOMM.

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $63.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.14 million. ORBCOMM had a negative return on equity of 8.68% and a negative net margin of 15.26%.

Several brokerages have commented on ORBC. Raymond James downgraded shares of ORBCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ORBCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of ORBCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.50 price target (up from $9.25) on shares of ORBCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $11.50 price objective on shares of ORBCOMM in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ORBC. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of ORBCOMM by 2.8% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 46,483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Matisse Capital grew its position in shares of ORBCOMM by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 65,213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of ORBCOMM by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 265,608 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after buying an additional 2,345 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its holdings in shares of ORBCOMM by 135.0% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 4,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cushing Asset Management LP lifted its stake in ORBCOMM by 12.3% in the first quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP now owns 35,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 3,829 shares during the period. 65.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ORBC traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $11.18. 24,458 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,991,932. The stock has a market cap of $889.02 million, a PE ratio of -23.29 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.24. ORBCOMM has a 52-week low of $3.32 and a 52-week high of $11.55.

ORBCOMM Inc provides Internet of Things solutions in the United States, South America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers network connectivity, devices, device management, and web reporting applications that are designed to track, monitor, control, and enhance security for various assets, such as trailers, trucks, rail cars, sea containers, power generators, fluid tanks, marine vessels, diesel or electric powered generators, oil and gas wells, pipeline monitoring equipment, irrigation control systems, and utility meters in transportation and supply chain, heavy equipment, fixed asset monitoring, and maritime industries, as well as for governments.

