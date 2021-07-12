OrganiGram (OGI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.26). OrganiGram had a negative net margin of 315.91% and a negative return on equity of 19.11%. The firm had revenue of $11.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.70 million. On average, analysts expect OrganiGram to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get OrganiGram alerts:

Shares of OGI opened at $2.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 4.48 and a current ratio of 6.66. OrganiGram has a 1 year low of $1.01 and a 1 year high of $6.45. The company has a market capitalization of $788.42 million, a PE ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 0.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.85.

A number of research firms have recently commented on OGI. CIBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $3.75 price target on shares of OrganiGram in a research report on Friday. Alliance Global Partners dropped their target price on OrganiGram from $4.00 to $3.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Raymond James dropped their target price on OrganiGram from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded OrganiGram from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded OrganiGram from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.47.

About OrganiGram

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers cannabis flowers, extracts, edibles and oils, beverages, and other cannabis products for adult recreational market under the Edison Reserve, Edison Cannabis Co, ANKR Organics, and Trailblazer brands; and medical cannabis products, including strains, cannabis oils, extracts, edibles, beverages, and vaporizers for the medical market.

Featured Article: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for OrganiGram Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OrganiGram and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.