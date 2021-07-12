Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) Given Equal Weight Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, SEB Equities raised shares of Orkla ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ORKLY opened at $10.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 0.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.38. Orkla ASA has a one year low of $8.85 and a one year high of $10.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter. Orkla ASA had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 14.27%.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 19th were paid a dividend of $0.5704 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.63%.

About Orkla ASA

Orkla ASA engages in branded consumer goods, and industrial and financial investment businesses. The company offers branded products, including frozen pizza, ketchup, soups, sauces, bread toppings, and ready-to-eat meals through grocery retail trade, as well as the out-of-home, convenience store, and petrol station sectors.

